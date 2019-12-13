AOTM Opening Hot Take: December 13th – Hard to stay on topic

Zac Blackerby and Brett Smith start Auburn-Opelika this Morning with their trademark Opening Hot Take. The guys talk more impeachment and then preview the show. We had a hard time staying on topic this morning.
Error: (#10) This endpoint requires the 'manage_pages' permission or the 'Page Public Content Access' feature. Refer to https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/login-permissions#manage-pages and https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/feature#reference-PAGES_ACCESS for details. Type: OAuthException Code: 10 Please refer to our Error Message Reference.