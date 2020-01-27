DINING AND DANCING ON THE MENU FOR VALENTINES DAY WITH OPELIKA PARKS AND REC

Opelika Parks and Recreation is bringing you three days of love and music this February with three nights of dances. The Young at Heart Dance, the Mother Son Blue Jean Ball and the Daddy Daughter Dance are the perfect opportunity to get off the couch and enjoy a special night out with loved ones.

The Young at Heart Dance

The Valentine’s Day festivities kick off on Tuesday, February 11 with the Young at Heart Dance. This dance for adults ages 55 and older will take place at the Opelika SportsPlex Adult Activity Center from 5:30-9:00 p.m.

In celebration of living in 2020, the Young at Heart Dance is bringing the Roaring Twenties back to life with a period themed dance. Fedoras, cabbie hats, suspenders, ornate headbands, felt hats, long strands of pearls, tassels and sequins will be in abundance as music and a party atmosphere ensues.

The night of dancing will be preceded by dinner at 5:30 p.m. Photo booths will be available for pictures throughout the night. All guests will receive a corsage or boutonniere upon arrival. “There’s nowhere else in town that allows a couple to dress up, have a nice meal and enjoy entertainment for $25,” said Valeri White, adult activity director. “It’s such a good deal, and I want everyone to know that its open to the public and they can come.”

Admission to the Young at Heart Dance is $15 for singles and $25 for couples. Preregistration is required.

Mother Son Blue Jean Ball

The Mother Son Blue Jean Ball will bring two nights of dining and dancing on February 14-15. This sports themed dance for moms and sons of all ages will take place at Covington Recreation Center from 6:00-8:30 p.m.

According to Pam Driver, Covington Center Supervisor, this year they are focusing on encouraging interaction between the moms and their sons. In lieu of having professional photos, they are setting up sports themed selfie stations with volunteers present to help take photos. There will be a craft station where kids can decorate frames for their photos from the dance. All guests of the Mother Son Blue Jean Ball will receive a corsage or boutonniere. There will be fun activities including dance competitions, games and door prizes. Tickets also include a seated dinner that allows all of the moms and kids to share a meal together.

Admission to the Mother Son Blue Jean Ball is $30 per couple and $10 for each additional son as long as you are registered by Feb. 10. On the 11th the cost increases to $50 per couple and $10 for each additional son. Tickets are not sold at the door and pre-registration is required. Driver encourages those interested in this dance to register early because there are a limited number of tickets for each night of this dance and they sell out fairly quickly.

Daddy Daughter Dance

While mom and her boys are getting down at the Mother Son Dance, Dad can take his special girl(s) to the Daddy Daughter Dance on February 14-15 at the Opelika SportsPlex. This dance kicks of at 6 p.m. and ends with a balloon drop at 8 p.m. Girls up to age 13 are invited to attend with Dad.

All Dads will receive a boutonniere upon their arrival and all girls will receive a flower wristlet. Coat check will be available for coats, purses, umbrellas and other items. A seated dinner catered by Veggies to Go will be available throughout the night as well.

“We really try to go above and beyond to make this an easy and special date night for the dads and their girls,” said Laura Leigh Chesser, public relations coordinator. “We want to take care of all the details so Dad can forget the logistics and focus on having fun.”

Guests of the Daddy Daughter Dance can expect to see the SportsPlex bathed in color during this dance because this year’s theme is Rainbows and Unicorns. There will be special photo booth areas for Dad to snap pictures on his phone, but there will also be more formal photo stations for professional photos. Professional photo packages are available for an extra fee and cash, check, credit and debit are accepted. Admission to the Daddy Daughter Dance is $30 per couple and $10 for each additional daughter as long as you are registered by Feb. 9. On the 10th the cost increases to $50 per couple and $10 for each additional daughter. Tickets are not sold at the door and pre-registration is required. Registration for the Young at Heart Dance and the Daddy Daughter Dance is taken in person at the Opelika SportsPlex. Registration for the Mother Son Blue Jean Ball is taken in-person at Covington Recreation Center. For more information on these dances please call (334) 705-5560 or email LChesser@opelika-al.gov.