Documentary Featuring Area Principal At Opelika First Baptist This Sunday

This Sunday evening, make plans to bring the entire family to watch the documentary film LOVE GOES PUBLIC at First Baptist Church of Opelika. Doors open at 5 pm with showtime at 6.

LOVE GOES PUBLIC is the true story of an unlikely principal’s contagious courage and outspoken faith that transformed failing schools in Macon County.

Ten years ago, Brenda Sullen was asked to rescue a public high school on the brink of chaos. Dropout rates were skyrocketing, there was crime in the hallways, and drugs and teenage pregnancy were creating a dead-end for students’ dreams.

With no experience and dwindling financial resources, Principal Sullen turned to the two strengths she knew best: her deep faith in Jesus and her tragedy-to-triumph life story.

The story of Booker T. Washington High School and Notasulga High School is the story of faithfulness by Principal Sullen and by thousands of students.

Tickets for Sunday evening’s movie are $8 for adults ($7 for ages 13 and under) and includes popcorn and a beverage. Following the movie, there will be a brief question and answer session with Principal sullen.

Click HERE for more information or to purchase tickets.