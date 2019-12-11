Mark Beesley Is The Day 8 Winner in the 12 Days of Christmas Winning!

Mark Beesley of Auburn will enjoy smoothies for an entire year from Smoothie King of Auburn!

That’s because Mark is the DAY 8 winner in the 12 Days of Christmas contest which means he receives free smoothies for a year from Smoothie King of Auburn with locations on South College and Bent Creek.

We’ll start the final stretch of 12 prizes tomorrow when our DAY 9 winner will receive a Two-Night Stay and Massage from The Marriott Grand National & Spa.

If you haven’t entered, there’s still time with four great prizes remaining. Click HERE to register.