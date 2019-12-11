Mark Beesley Is The Day 8 Winner in the 12 Days of Christmas Winning!

By December 11, 2019News

 

Mark Beesley of Auburn will enjoy smoothies for an entire year from Smoothie King of Auburn!

That’s because Mark is the DAY 8 winner in the 12 Days of Christmas contest which means he receives free smoothies for a year from Smoothie King of Auburn with locations on South College and Bent Creek.

We’ll start the final stretch of 12 prizes tomorrow when our DAY 9 winner will receive  a Two-Night Stay and Massage from The Marriott Grand National & Spa.

If you haven’t entered, there’s still time with four great prizes remaining. Click HERE to register.

Leave a Reply