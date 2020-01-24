Rogers: March for Life: Momentum is On Our Side

(WASHINGTON, DC) — Congressman Mike Rogers made the following statement as the March for Life occurred today in our nation’s capital.

“This week marked the 47th anniversary of the disastrous Roe v. Wade decision that cast a dark pall over the soul of our nation. Every person who has gathered in Washington for the march today is joined in spirit with millions of Americans across our land who staunchly believe in the sanctity of life.

“I am especially proud President Trump will address the march and be the first sitting president to do so. President Trump is the most pro-life president ever to sit in the White House. Last year, 58 pro-life laws were passed across the nation. It just shows how important and precious the lives of these unborn babies are to so many. Momentum is on our side. We must keep fighting.

“As a Christian and the father of three beautiful children, I will always stand up for the rights of these precious lives and be a voice for them,” Rogers said.

Rogers serves as Ranking Member on the Committee on Homeland Security and a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee.