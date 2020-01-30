Rogers: President Trump Keeping Promise to America

(Washington, DC)—Congressman Mike Rogers made the following statement today after President Donald Trump signed the United States Mexica Canada (USMCA) trade agreement into law.

“I was thrilled today to see President Trump keep a promise to the American people. The USMCA will create jobs and help small businesses across East Alabama and our nation.

The USMCA will also help our agriculture industry and our hard-working farm families. It’s a huge win for our country and I deeply appreciate President Trump’s leadership. Republicans have been focused on getting this critical legislation passed through the House and Senate even while Congress has been at a standstill as the Democrats continue to try to undo the outcome of the 2016 presidential election,” Rogers said.

“President Trump is working hard to keep our economy thriving and I stand behind him all the way,” Rogers added.

Rogers serves as Ranking Member on the Committee on Homeland Security and a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee.