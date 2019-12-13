The Day 10 Winner is Ken Muehlenfeld of Auburn!

By December 13, 2019News

 

Our DAY 10 winner in the 12 Days of Christmas contest is  KEN MUEHLENFELD of Auburn who won himself  a pair of CloudTec ON Running Shoes & Gift Cardsfrom Mountain High Outfitters on College Street in Auburn.   Congratulations, Ken! 

Two more prizes remain to be given away, and we’ll take care of DAYS 11 & 12 on Monday and Tuesday of next week.  

On Monday, someone will win a Yeti CoolerfromFirst South Farm Creditin Opelika.    

There’s still time to enter….just text “12” (the number 12) to 888-585-9494  or enter online by clicking HERE.    

Leave a Reply