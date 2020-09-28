2020 Auburn Toy Drive begins Oct. 6

AUBURN, Ala.- The Auburn Public Safety Department will kick off the 2020 Auburn Toy Drive campaign on Oct. 6. The program is designed to assist families in the Auburn community by providing Christmas gifts to needy children ages two through eight.

Anyone wishing to register a child to receive a gift can do so beginning Tuesday, Oct. 6, at the Auburn Police Division, 141 N. Ross St. Registration will then be each Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., with the last day to register being Oct. 28. To participate in the program and receive assistance, a parent or legal guardian must provide their picture ID, the child’s social security card and birth certificate and two of the three following items: a current light bill, water bill or lease/rental agreement.

Anyone wishing to donate to the Auburn Toy Drive can drop off an unwrapped gift at any Auburn Fire Division station or the Auburn Police Division between Oct. 1 and Dec. 5. Thanks to the generosity of Life Storage, two remote drop points have also been established at their stores located at 1231 Gatewood Drive and 2020 S. College St.

Helpers will sort the gifts into age-appropriate categories. Delivery is scheduled during the week before Christmas. During this holiday season, please remember those who may be less fortunate. All donations are extremely important. As always, be reminded that no monetary donations can be accepted, but any purchased gift is appreciated.

Questions regarding the Auburn Toy Drive campaign can be directed to Debra Hoyett at the Auburn Police Division at 334-501-3117.