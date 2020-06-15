2020 Independence Day Celebration Drive-In Fireworks Show

AUBURN, Ala.- The City of Auburn 2020 Independence Day Celebration will be a drive-in fireworks extravaganza! The fireworks will begin Saturday, July 4, at 9 p.m. Families are encouraged to drive to Duck Samford Stadium, 1840 E. Glenn Ave., Duck Samford and Bo Cavin Baseball fields, 333 Airport Road, and other surrounding parking lots to view the fireworks show from their automobiles. The fireworks will be set off in a centrally located area, the old water tower site on East University Drive next to Duck Samford Park. Duck Samford Baseball Fields 1-3, 1720 E. University Drive, will be closed to the public to accommodate the fireworks shoot site. Fireworks can be viewed as far as the Auburn Mall parking lot and from homes in the surrounding area.

The City of Auburn asks all attendees to remain in their vehicles while viewing the fireworks. Tune your car radio to 97.7 Kicker F.M. and enjoy a patriotic medley during the fireworks show. Due to the drive-in nature of the show, road closures will apply. East University Drive from Annalue Drive to Kent Drive will be closed at 8 p.m. For more information contact Auburn Parks and Recreation (334) 501-2930.