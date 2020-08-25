2020 Opelika Municipal Election Results

Up-to-date results from each polling place in the 2020 Opelika Municipal Election. Live broadcast of NewsTalk WANI’s coverage is below.

Mayor Gary Fuller (I) Tiffany Gibson-Pitts 1- Covington Community Center 363 551 2- Opelika Learning Center 530 637 3- Opelika Community Center 1034 457 4- EAMC Education Center 1279 252 5- Opelika Sportsplex 1332 409 Absentee 237 237 Total Votes 4775 2543 Percentage of Total Vote 65% 35% Ward 1 George Allen Melvin Brooks Robert Johnson Alexis Meniefield Elizabeth Burton Jamie Lowe 1- Covington Community Center 229 129 76 15 34 389 Percentage of Total Vote 26% 15% 9% 2% 4% 45% Ward 2 Erica Baker-Norris Oscar Penn III 2- Opelika Learning Center 598 441 Percentage of Total Vote 58% 42% Ward 3 Robert Lofton Michael Carter Kelli Thompson 3- Opelika Community Center 452 333 210 Percentage of Total Vote 45% 33% 21% Ward 4 Eddie Smith (I) 4-EAMC Education Center 0 Ward 5 David Canon (I) Todd Rauch Chuck Adams Brandon Fincher 5- Opelika Sportsplex 428 734 298 268 Percentage of Total Vote 25% 42% 17% 16%