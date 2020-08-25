2020 Opelika Municipal Election Results

Up-to-date results from each polling place in the 2020 Opelika Municipal Election. Live broadcast of NewsTalk WANI’s coverage is below.
|Mayor
|Gary Fuller (I)
|Tiffany Gibson-Pitts
|1- Covington Community Center
|363
|551
|2- Opelika Learning Center
|530
|637
|3- Opelika Community Center
|1034
|457
|4- EAMC Education Center
|1279
|252
|5- Opelika Sportsplex
|1332
|409
|Absentee
|237
|237
|Total Votes
|4775
|2543
|Percentage of Total Vote
|65%
|35%
|Ward 1
|George Allen
|Melvin Brooks
|Robert Johnson
|Alexis Meniefield
|Elizabeth Burton
|Jamie Lowe
|1- Covington Community Center
|229
|129
|76
|15
|34
|389
|Percentage of Total Vote
|26%
|15%
|9%
|2%
|4%
|45%
|Ward 2
|Erica Baker-Norris
|Oscar Penn III
|2- Opelika Learning Center
|598
|441
|Percentage of Total Vote
|58%
|42%
|Ward 3
|Robert Lofton
|Michael Carter
|Kelli Thompson
|3- Opelika Community Center
|452
|333
|210
|Percentage of Total Vote
|45%
|33%
|21%
|Ward 4
|Eddie Smith (I)
|4-EAMC Education Center
|0
|Ward 5
|David Canon (I)
|Todd Rauch
|Chuck Adams
|Brandon Fincher
|5- Opelika Sportsplex
|428
|734
|298
|268
|Percentage of Total Vote
|25%
|42%
|17%
|16%