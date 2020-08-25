2020 Opelika Municipal Election Results

2020 Opelika Municipal Election Results

By August 25, 2020 Front Page News

Up-to-date results from each polling place in the 2020 Opelika Municipal Election. Live broadcast of NewsTalk WANI’s coverage is below.

 

 

Mayor
Gary Fuller (I) Tiffany Gibson-Pitts
1- Covington Community Center 363 551
2- Opelika Learning Center 530 637
3- Opelika Community Center 1034 457
4- EAMC Education Center 1279 252
5- Opelika Sportsplex 1332 409
Absentee 237 237
Total Votes 4775 2543
Percentage of Total Vote 65% 35%
Ward 1
George Allen Melvin Brooks Robert Johnson Alexis Meniefield Elizabeth Burton Jamie Lowe
1- Covington Community Center 229 129 76 15 34 389
Percentage of Total Vote 26% 15% 9% 2% 4% 45%
Ward 2
Erica Baker-Norris Oscar Penn III
2- Opelika Learning Center 598 441
Percentage of Total Vote 58% 42%
Ward 3
Robert Lofton Michael Carter Kelli Thompson
3-  Opelika Community Center 452 333 210
Percentage of Total Vote 45% 33% 21%
Ward 4
Eddie Smith (I)
4-EAMC Education Center 0
Ward 5
David Canon (I) Todd Rauch Chuck Adams Brandon Fincher
5- Opelika Sportsplex 428 734 298 268
Percentage of Total Vote 25% 42% 17% 16%

Leave a Reply