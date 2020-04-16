CITY OF OPELIKA COUNCIL APRIL 21, 2020 MEETING WILL BE LIVE STREAMED ON FACEBOOK

OPELIKA, Ala. – The City of Opelika will hold its April 21, 2020 City Council meeting as scheduled. On Tuesday night, citizens can watch the meeting via live stream by going to https://www.facebook.com/cityofopelika/ and watch through Facebook Live at 7 p.m.. There will be no citizens communications or public hearings. In addition, there will be no work session. Under Governor Kay Ivey’s order, the city is only allowed to have 10 people present; therefore, the City of Opelika will only allow the following people to attend the April 21, 2020 City Council Meeting in person:

· Council President Eddie Smith

· Council Pro-Tem Patsy Jones

· Councilwoman Tiffany Gibson-Pitts

· Councilman Dozier Smith T

· Councilman David Cannon

· Mayor Gary Fuller

· City Attorney Guy Gunter

· City Administrator Joey Motley

· City Clerk Russell Jones

· Community Relations Officer Leigh Krehling We are offering the media the opportunity to record or video the meeting. Media can set up recorders or cameras 15 minutes prior to the meeting starting and then will need to wait outside. Media can return after the meeting is adjourned to gather their items. Media can address questions to city officials via email or phone after the meeting has concluded. For more information or to set up a media interview with a department head, please contact Community Relations Officer Leigh G. Krehling at 334-705-5136.