CITY OF OPELIKA INVITES THE PUBLIC TO ATTEND A MEETING IN-PERSON OR VIRTUALLY ABOUT THE FUTURE OF OPELIKA’S PEDESTRIAN AND BICYCLE PATHS

OPELIKA, Ala. – The City of Opelika would like to invite the public to attend a presentation virtually through the city’s YouTube channel or in-person at the Municipal Courtroom (300 ML King Boulevard) on August 27 from 5:00 to 7:00 about the Opelika Pedestrian and Bicycle Path Plan. The purpose of the meeting includes three goals: present the overall study by Sain and Associates, present the draft master plan, and solicit input from the public to aid prioritization of future projects.

A few years ago, the City of Opelika initiated their ADA transition plan efforts, where we set out to become “the safest, most business and family-friendly city in America by 2023.” Providing transportation connectivity for non-motorized road users is essential to this overarching vision for the City as it seeks to increase the quality of life of its citizens by connecting people to places. A major ingredient of this effort is to create a plan to guide the City’s development.

With a grant from the Alabama Department of Transportation, the Opelika Engineering and Planning Department has consulted with Sain and Associates out of Birmingham to generate a Bicycle and Pedestrian Masterplan (Plan). Ultimately, Plan moves the City closer to realizing this vision. Plan will establish guidance for bicycle and pedestrian accommodations, provide prioritized and phased project recommendations, and identify short term achievable projects that will demonstrate the City’s commitment to connection.

For the City of Opelika, creating a bike-able and walkable community is a priority and this Plan establishes the guidance the City desires to implement accommodations appropriately and effectively for non-motorized transportation users. Plan provides an actual implementable guide that includes key routes and connections to bicycle and pedestrian generators and destinations throughout the City of Opelika and prioritizes the installation of those proposed bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

The city is excited about sharing this information with the public and getting community input. Due to the pandemic, there will be a limited capacity inside the courtroom and we encourage the community to join virtually through our city YouTube channel @OpelikaCityGov.