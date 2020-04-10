Accepting Curbside City Market orders

AUBURN, Ala.- Join Auburn Parks and Recreation for Curbside City Market on Saturday, April 25. Curbside City Market will allow Auburn Parks and Recreation to provide an essential service while continuing to practice social distancing.

Anyone wanting to place an order from a local farmer must visit auburnalabama.org/parks/programs/city-market to download an order form. Forms and payment must be turned in by Tuesday, April 21, at 5 p.m. to the Harris Center mailbox (425 Perry St.), or the form can be emailed to citymarket@auburnalabama.org. The secure mailbox is located between the Harris Center and the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center. All payments must be in the form of cash. Orders are not final until you have received a confirmation email.

The Curbside City Market pick up location will be at the Harris Center (425 Perry St.) on April 25 from 8-11:30 a.m. Anyone picking up an order should enter the parking lot from East Drake Avenue and pull under the awning in front of the Harris Center. Customers should open their trunk in order for the market coordinator to load orders into the vehicle. Please stay in your car at all times and exit on Perry Street.

For more information, please contact Market Coordinator Sarah Cook at scook@auburnalabama.org. For up-to-date information, follow the City Market Facebook page @CityMarketAuburnAL.