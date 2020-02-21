ADEM Public Hearing and Quarry Update

ADEM has called for a public hearing at Opelika Performing Arts Center (OPAC) on March 31 at 6 p.m. Mayor Gary Fuller would like to pass along his sincerest thanks to everyone who took the time to write ADEM to oppose the quarry and request a public hearing. Our voices have been heard. This public hearing would not have happened without so many citizens asking for it. As you know, ADEM is not required to hold a public hearing. The city asks that you join them on March 31.

http://adem.alabama.gov/newsEvents/notices/feb20/2npdesair-hearing.html