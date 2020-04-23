Alabama Forestry Commission looking for stolen bulldozer

The Alabama Forestry Commission is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a bulldozer stolen over the weekend in south Alabama. Investigators say the dozer, which was used in wildland firefighting, was stolen when someone cut through a locked gate at the agency’s Henry County office, located on U.S. Highway 431 in Abbeville.

The missing bulldozer is a 2001 John Deere 550H Crawler with serial number T0550HX893295 and state decal number Ala 04-098729.

This theft is being investigated by the Alabama Forestry Commission, the Abbeville Police Department, and the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department. A 2003 Freightliner transport and a 1992 Evans Superline Lowboy trailer have been recovered that were also stolen at the same time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Abbeville Police Department at (334) 585.2221 or Nick Granger with the Forestry Commission at (334) 818.1194.

