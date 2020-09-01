American Ground Radio to Begin Daily Show in Alabama

Shreveport, LA – American Ground Radio (AGR) is announcing their entrance into Alabama. AGR will begin airing daily on WANI Newstalk in Auburn, Alabama this Wednesday, September 2 from 7:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.

“Louis and I could not be more excited to have the opportunity to share our thoughts with the wonderful people of Auburn and Opelika,” said host Stephen Parr. “We started this show as two guys who wanted to make a difference and our continued goal is to encourage people just like us to truly dive in and get engaged into what is going on locally.”

“We are thrilled to begin broadcasting in Alabama, a state known for its people, football and incredible history,” said host Louis Avallone. “As this show begins, our sincere hope is that we inspire folks to become more involved in what is going on in local politics, as every decision truly impacts their lives and families.”

Stephen and Louis started American Ground Radio in 2017. The original and continued purpose of the show has been to keep the topics discussed focused on local issues. After all, as Tip O’Neill said “all politics is local.” AGR has pledged to keep their show locally focused in whatever market it airs while still touching on the news of the day, both statewide and national.