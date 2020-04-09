Auburn Business Update from the Auburn Chamber

Workforce Response Survey:

AlabamaWorks has created a workforce response survey to help the state fully understand what our workforce has experienced during this pandemic. Additionally, it will provide a clear path for businesses, industry and state government.

The survey is critical for helping individual industry sectors recover from this crisis. All businesses, no matter the size, are asked to participate as the responses will help protect Alabama’s workforce, manage the impact of the virus and guide allocation of various resources.

Responses will be accepted through Tuesday, April 21, at 5 p.m. The survey can be found here.

Items to have completed when applying for PPP:

When applying for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the Small Business Administration (SBA) says all business owners should have completed SBA Form 2483 and have payroll documentation ready for when you go to visit your lender.