Auburn Chamber Update

Today, President Trump is expected to sign into law more relief for small businesses as legislation was passed to replenish emergency loan and grant programs. Measures include an additional $310 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and an additional $60 billion for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL).

The Auburn Chamber wants to ensure your business is ready to take action once the law is signed. The guides below will provide you more information and directions on how to apply once it is time.

Small Business Guide to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)

Small Business Guide to the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL)

Independent Contractor Guide to PPP and EIDL Loans

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce provides additional resources, webinars, research and advocacy tools for small businesses here.