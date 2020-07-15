Auburn City Council to hold work session July 15

AUBURN, Ala.- The Auburn City Council will hold a work session on Wednesday, July 15, to discuss a possible ordinance regarding face coverings. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. and will be held via Zoom. Those interested in attending the meeting can find a link to register at auburnalabama.org/coronavirus/meeting-updates.

Please note, there will be no opportunity for public comment during this work session since the City Council will not vote on an ordinance at this meeting. The public will have a chance for public comment before any potential vote. Residents may always contact the Mayor or their councilperson between meetings to voice their opinion.