Auburn High School to host Senior Sunset Sendoff on July 23

AUBURN, Ala.- Auburn High School will host a Senior Sunset Sendoff on Thursday, July 23. The event will begin with a celebratory Tiger Drive from 7-8 p.m. and will culminate with a fireworks show from 8:30-8:45 p.m. Seniors will enter campus from Samford Avenue.

Please note, this event is for the graduating members of the class of 2020 only. Residents in the area should anticipate noise from the fireworks beginning at 8:30 p.m. Seniors and families can tune in to WLEE 96.3 from 7:30-8:30 p.m. for a special hour dedicated to the AHS Class of 2020.