Auburn Mayor Ron Anders previewed tonight’s city council meeting.
26 minutes ago
Zac Blackerby and Brett Smith start Auburn-Opelika this Morning with their trademark Opening Hot Take. They talked about the Iowa Caucus from Monday night. ... See MoreSee Less
AOTM Opening Hot Take: February 4 -Does Anyone Really Understand the Iowa Caucus?
41 minutes ago
Opelika City Administrator, Joey Motley, gave an update on the proposed Quarry and previewed tonight's city council meeting. ... See MoreSee Less
Joey Motley, Opelika City Administrator
