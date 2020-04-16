Auburn Police investigate shooting

AUBURN, Ala.- On April 15, 2020, officers from the Auburn Police Division were dispatched to a possible shooting that occurred in the 800 block of North Donahue Drive. Shortly afterward, officers arrived on the scene and ascertained that a 16-year-old juvenile from Auburn had been shot in the upper torso. A subsequent investigation determined the juvenile was interacting with two known acquaintances and an unknown person when he was shot by one of the individuals. Two of the suspects were later identified as 17-year-old juveniles, both from Auburn. All three of the suspects fled the area after the incident.

The victim was transported by Life Flight to Piedmont Medical Center, in Columbus, Georgia, and is in stable condition. The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division, charges are anticipated. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Auburn Police Division at (334) 501-3140 or at the tip line, (334) 246-1391.