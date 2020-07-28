Auburn Public Library introduces A Story Walk

AUBURN, Ala.- The Auburn Public Library is excited to share A Story Walk in the Outdoor Classroom on the lawn of the library. The Story Walk features “Cat’s Colors” by Airlie Anderson with the entire story unfolding through a series of signs as you stroll through the Outdoor Classroom.

A Story Walk is a wonderful activity for families to enjoy combining literacy, healthy exercise and social distancing. Reading is healthy? Yes, it is! Reading exercises your brain they same way walking exercises your body. This activity is free and open to the public. For more information, please email libraryevents@auburnalabama.org or call 334-501-3296.

About the Auburn Public Library

The Auburn Public Library was established in 1947 to serve the residents of Auburn, Alabama. Today, the Auburn Public Library provides residents with a collection that reflects the diverse and dynamic interests of our community, with access to public technology and information resources, and with programs and activities that contribute to an engaged, literate and informed society.