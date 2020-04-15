Auburn Public Library launches At-Home Read-Along 2

AUBURN, Ala.- The Auburn Public Library’s first At-Home Read-Along is complete. The Auburn community did a fantastic job reading at home, reading a total of 52,288 minutes and 302 books! The drawing is complete, and Daniel J. won the $50 gift card to Tiger Town to Go! Congrats, Daniel!

The library wants to continue this great reading streak! Did you know that with just 20 minutes of reading a day you can maintain your literacy skills? If one stops reading altogether, literacy skill loss will occur in as a little as one month of no reading. So let’s make sure we are keeping our literacy skills sharp at home by reading at least 20 minutes a day.

To keep the fun going, the Auburn Public Library is happy to announce a second At-Home Read-Along, aptly named At-Home Read-Along 2. Since this is the second go-around, this time we will award two $50 gift certificates, one from Tiger Town to Go and one to Fetch Me Delivery Auburn. Participation will work the same—simply sign into our Beanstack app and sign-up for the At-Home Read-Along 2. The program will run until May 22.

Just go to auburnalabama.org/library/online-resources to find the Beanstack link, or call 334-501-3296 or email libraryevents@auburnalabama.org for more information.