Auburn United Methodist Church To Hold Radio & Online Only Service on Sunday

As a precautionary measure related to the potential spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), Auburn United Methodist Church will hold only one service at 9:30 a.m. this Sunday, March 15 and it will be broadcast live on NewsTalk WANI as well as the church’s Facebook page and website.

The service will begin at 9:30 a.m. on NewsTalk WANI, 98.7 FM & 1400 AM and will be streamed live on the NewsTalk WANI website. Click HERE for live audio.

The following is an excerpt of a message sent to AUMC members by Senior Minister Cory Smith:

I know that many of you are paying close attention to the news of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). We are all concerned. I am writing to let you know that Auburn UMC is aware of the outbreak and we are monitoring local developments with health care professionals in our community on a daily basis.

Following the guidance of local health officials, we will offer a radio and online-only worship experience this Sunday, March 15, at 9:30 am. This means we will not gather in person for worship this Sunday. View the bullet points below for how you can tune in to worship with us. Churchwide activities for the week of March 15 – March 21 are canceled. This includes Sunday School, Children’s activities, Youth activities, Wednesday Night Supper, Bible studies, Auburn UMC Preschool, and CDO. We will evaluate future worship services and activities on a week-to-week basis.

Click HERE for the complete announcement.