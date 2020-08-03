Auburn University Trustee Selection Committee Seeks Nominations to Fill Three Seats

AUBURN, Ala. – Individuals interested in serving in one of three open positions on the Auburn Board of Trustees are encouraged to submit their nomination information to the Trustee Selection Committee.

The following Districts seats are open: District 4, District 8 and one At-Large seat.

Governor Kay Ivey, president of the Auburn Board, announced the nomination process, which is defined in the Alabama Constitution. “Members of the committee are looking for leaders who are forward-looking, service-oriented and dedicated to furthering Auburn’s instruction, research and extension missions,” Ivey wrote in a letter to the Auburn family.

Interested individuals should submit nomination information by the close of business on Monday, August 31, 2020. The selection committee is comprised of the governor or her designee, Messrs. Van Henley and Reginia Sanders representing the Auburn Alumni Association’s Board of Directors, and Auburn Trustees James Pratt and Clark Sahlie. After reviewing nominees, the committee will propose appointments to each position. The Alabama State Senate will then consider each appointment for confirmation.

For more information, please see Governor Ivey’s letter.