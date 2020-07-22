Auburn’s Allen Greene Named to NACDA Executive Committee for 2020-21

CLEVELAND, Ohio—Auburn Director of Athletics Allen Greene has been named to The National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) Executive Committee for the 2020-21 membership year, the association announced Tuesday.

“I’m deeply honored and humbled to represent Auburn and the Southeastern Conference on the NACDA Executive Committee,” Greene said. “I look forward to collaborating with our esteemed industry peers as we seek to navigate unprecedented challenges facing our enterprise. In this ever-changing landscape, it’s imperative to enhance the development of athletics practitioners for the sole purpose of delivering life-changing opportunities for our student-athletes.”

Greene is in his third year at Auburn and is one of the youngest athletic directors in the NCAA power five ranks. Besides his role within NACDA, Greene is actively engaged in Minority Opportunities Athletics Association and LEAD1.

Under his leadership, Auburn has had over 20 programs finish in the top 25 nationally, while the equestrian program has won a pair of national championships. In 2019 the Auburn men’s basketball team made the school’s first-ever Final Four appearance and the baseball team advanced to the College World Series for the first time in 22 years. Academically, over 200 athletes have graduated and over 500 have been named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

Warde Manuel, Director of Athletics at Michigan, will serve as the association’s president for the upcoming academic year. Alongside Manuel, Jamie Pollard, director of athletics at Iowa State University, will serve as NACDA’s 1st Vice President, with three newly-appointed Officers. Rick Hart, director of athletics at Southern Methodist University (SMU), will serve as 2nd Vice President; Kim Record, director of athletics at UNC Greensboro (UNCG), will serve as 3rd Vice President and Pennie Parker, director of athletics at Rollins College will serve as Secretary.

NACDA Executive Committee members selected alongside Greene to serve beginning in 2020-21 include: Anthony Azama, director of athletics at Washington University St. Louis; Whit Babcock, director of athletics at Virginia Tech; Charlie Cobb, director of athletics at Georgia State University; Christina Hundley, director of athletics at Paradise Valley Community College; Chrissi Rawak, director of athletics at the University of Delaware; and Mike Snyder, director of athletics at Illinois College.

The administrators listed above join the following individuals on the NACDA Executive Committee – DePauw AD Stevie Baker-Watson; NAIA President & CEO Jim Carr; Tallahassee CC AD Rob Chaney; North Dakota AD Bill Chaves; UNC Asheville AD Janet Cone; Texas VP/AD Chris Del Conte; Central Washington AD Dennis Francois; AD Heather Lyke; NCAA VP of the Eligibility Center Felicia Martin; University of Saint Francis AD Mike McCaffrey; USC Beaufort AD Quin Monahan; Lenoir-Rhyne AD Kim Pate; College of Southern Maryland AD Michelle Ruble; and Bellarmine AD Scott Wiegandt.

NACDA, now in its 56th year, is the professional and educational Association for more than 15,700 college athletics administrators at more than 1,700 institutions throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico. More than 6,500 athletics administrators annually attend NACDA & Affiliates Convention Week. Additionally, NACDA manages 17 professional associations and three foundations. For more information on NACDA, visit www.nacda.com.