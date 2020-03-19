AUMC To Deliver Continuous Radio Programming Sunday from 8:00 a.m. – Noon

Auburn United Methodist Church will continue their online and radio-only worship service this Sunday through at least April 5.

The church will deliver a continuous radio worship program each Sunday from 8:00 a.m. until noon, the time period for AUMC’s live Sunday broadcasts when normally all three services are broadcast on NewsTalk WANI.

During the church’s efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic, AUMC will produce and deliver a four hour radio program including a worship service, inspirational music by church groups along with interviews. Click HERE to listen live.

The 9:30 a.m. worship service will also be available via the AUMC Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/AuburnUnitedMethodist/) and Vimeo site (https://vimeo.com/auburnumc).

The church’s online-only and radio worship services will continue through the first Sunday of April – April 5, 2020. This coincides with the number of days our local schools have asked students and teachers to socially distance themselves.