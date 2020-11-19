Avoid this one gardening mistake by listening to Rex Ponder

Nothing is better than decorating the home as the holidays approach. Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and there is a lot of confusion on whether or not it’s ok to spruce up the yard with some new plants, or if transplanting trees to new locations is an option as the weather gets colder.

Rex Ponder of University Ace joined Zac Blackerby and Lindsay Crosby on NewsTalk WANI’s Auburn/Opelika This Morning to let us in on why now is the best time to rearrange your yard.

Rex Ponder: It’s time… I’ve had people ask me ‘when can I transplant a plant? Do I need to wait until March or April?’ and I tell them no! You want to do it when the plants are dormant. Going into Thanksgiving, through December and January… This is an excellent time of year to transplant trees and syrups. Rather than pulling (trees) out and throwing them away, redesign and find places to put them in your yard. Now is an ideal time of year to move those trees, with the least amount of stress on the plant. The growing area down in the soil never really gets under 40 degrees here in Alabama. It’s still warm. You may have a little crust on the top of the ground once it gets cold, but if you dig through it you’re back into the warm soil. So it’s a good time to dig that plant. You can get some sustained root growth there. During this time of year, normally we are getting rain every week or week and a half… so the other factor is having the least amount of maintenance on your part. You don’t have to water as much if you (transplant now).

For those of you who have put your shovels up in storage and said ‘I’m going into hibernation’- No!! Open that storage shed back up, grab those shovels out and let’s do that planting that you were wanting to do.