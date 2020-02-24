Brett’s Back, Election Chatter

Dr. Jeremy J. "JJ" White, VCOM-Auburn Associate Dean for Center for Simulation and Technology, along with Nicolas Pinones and Jonothan Segars, VCOM-Auburn's Class of 2021, joined AOTM to discuss the International Outreach Program which prepares an initiative to serve the health care needs of communities in Honduras, El Salvador, and the Dominican Republic. They talked about the program's clinical and educational goals as well. ... See MoreSee Less
