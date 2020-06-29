BROOKE KASTNER NAMED SALES & MARKETING MANAGER AT AUBURN-OPELIKA TOURISM

Auburn-Opelika, AL – Longtime hospitality professional Brooke Kastner has joined Auburn-Opelika Tourism as sales and marketing manager. Kastner has over 13 years of experience in the hospitality industry, most recently serving as the director of sales and marketing at Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort & Spa at Grand National.

Kastner brings a wealth of sales experience to Auburn-Opelika Tourism where her role will be to continue developing and managing the sales team in their efforts to attract overnight business to the Auburn-Opelika community.

“Given the disruptive impacts to our industry as a result of COVID-19, it is more important now than ever that we execute successful sales and marketing strategies to draw visitors back to our community,” said Robyn Bridges, vice president of Auburn-Opelika Tourism. “Brooke’s impressive record of success as a long-time hospitality professional will elevate our sales efforts and further enhance our ability to improve the quality of life in our community through the economic impacts of tourism.”

Kastner graduated from Auburn University in 2006 with a Bachelor of Arts in public relations and has been heavily involved in the Auburn-Opelika community since. She has served many organizations including the Junior League of Lee County, Opelika Chamber Women’s Business Council, Opelika Rotary Club, Opelika Main Street, United Way of Lee County and more. Kastner is also a recent past chair of the board of directors of the Opelika Chamber of Commerce.

Auburn-Opelika Tourism is a non-profit service organization driving economic impact and improving the quality of life in our community through tourism and travel.