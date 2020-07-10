City Council work session set for July 13

AUBURN, Ala.- The Auburn City Council will hold a work session on Monday, July 13, to discuss a possible ordinance regarding face coverings. The meeting will be held via Zoom starting at noon. Details for those interested in attending will be posted at auburnalabama.org/coronavirus/meeting-updates.

Please note, there will be no opportunity for public comment during this work session since the City Council will not vote on an ordinance at this meeting. The public will have a chance for public comment before a vote on the ordinance. Residents may always contact the Mayor or their councilperson between meetings to voice their opinion.