City facilities, services reopening in phases May 20-June 1

AUBURN, Ala.- All City of Auburn offices will begin returning to regular operations in a phased approach beginning on Wednesday, May 20, through Monday, June 1. Details on specific City facilities are available at auburnalabama.org/coronavirus/facility-and-program-impact.

Upon reopening, all public lobbies will have hand sanitizer available for visitors. Those with compromised health or those engaging in close-contact transactions are encouraged to wear masks. Additional measures are being put in place for the protection of citizens and City employees, including social distancing, continual hand washing/sanitizing and the installation of Plexiglas. Employees will have cleaning supplies to clean frequently touched surfaces and areas after public use.

The public is encouraged to continue conducting business with the City through all electronic means possible, including online applications, email, social media and phone. Find more details at auburnalabama.org/coronavirus.