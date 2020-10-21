Creekline Trails Public Meeting

OPELIKA, AL — Creekline Trails of Opelika invites all residents of the City of Opelika and surrounding areas to attend a public meeting on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 5:30 to 6:30 PM in the Opelika Municipal Courtroom (300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, AL 36801). The local mask ordinance and social distancing guidelines will be adhered to for public safety.

The National Park Service will develop a master plan for Creekline Trails, lending technical assistance through the Rivers, Trails, and Conservation Assistance Program. The purpose of this public meeting is to present an overview of the master planning process and receive community input. Comment and input is welcomed from all Opelika and area residents to ensure that the development and design of Creekline Trails serves all members of the community.

Interested parties are encouraged to complete the Creekline Trails Planning Survey online at the following link: bit.ly/creeklinesurvey2020.

Hard copies of this survey will also be available for completion at the public meeting. Creekline Trails of Opelika is a citizen-driven effort to create a system of nature trails and multiuse paths along Opelika’s scenic streams. It is a project of Envision Opelika Foundation, Inc., inspired by Opelika’s unique watershed and designed to address numerous recreational, transportational, and conservational needs. For more information, visit bit.ly/creeklineopelika.