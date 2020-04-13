Crews working to assess, repair damage after strong storms

AUBURN, Ala.- City crews are assessing damage, making repairs and cleaning up after the strong storms that came through early Monday morning, April 13. The following issues have been identified, and crews are working to remedy these as quickly as possible:

Downed trees have been reported: Near 617 and 365 Cary Drive At the intersection of Harper Avenue and Ross Street Near 558 Sanders St. On West Drake Avenue between Sanders Street and Frazier Street At the entrance to Indian Pines Golf Course On a bike lane on Wrights Mill Road On Terrace Acres Drive

A minor drainage issue at 447 Monticello Drive

Downed power lines on Woodfield Drive

A broken power pole in Cary Woods

City crews and Alabama Power are working to make repairs and perform cleanup services as quickly as possible. If you see an issue that has not been listed, report it using the Auburn FixIt app. Find links to access the app online or download it on your mobile device’s app store at auburnalabama.org/FixIt.