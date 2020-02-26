Democratic Debate Recap

I recently requested historical Auburn crime statistics from the city manager to analyze trends. The following image (Uniform Crime Report) shows a 10-year snapshot. Statistically of the offenses provided we have seen a drop in all categories sans Homicide (Nat Avg. 5/100k(2018)/ AL 12.9/100k (2017)) and Vehicle Thefts (Nat. Avg. 228.9/100k (2018)(both very serious crimes), even though over this same period we have seen a substantial population growth. Comparatively our crime index is a 198.2, with the national average being 277. In comparison neighboring areas have the following ratings: Notasulga (573.30), Camp Hill (500.5), Tuskegee (561.08), LaFayette (277.1), Valley (509.9), Dadeville (368.2), Tallassee (555.1) & Tuscaloosa (359.4).
Regardless of the numbers and trends criminals are out in our world looking to break the law. Please be safe and smart. I can not thank our officers enough for their commitment and dedication to keeping each of us safe. You can never be too proactive regarding public safety. I look forward to continuing to support our officers with all the resources they need to protect us all. Thank you! ... See MoreSee Less
On Thursday's AOTM, Susan McAllister with Auburn University Campus Safety & Security, Kevin Flannagan with the Big Screen Movie Review, Ann Bergman with Auburn Parks and Rec and Rex Ponder with University Ace will be joining us! ... See MoreSee Less