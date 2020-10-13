Downtown Spooky Scavenger Hunt begins Oct. 25

AUBURN, Ala.- Are you ready to search for pumpkins? Grab the family and join Active Auburn and the Downtown Merchants Association for a Downtown Spooky Scavenger Hunt. The hunt will begin Sunday, Oct. 25, through Saturday, Oct. 31.

Active Auburn will hide a pumpkin at a downtown merchant location every day of the week leading up to Halloween. Each day at noon, a picture that contains a clue will be posted on Active Auburn’s Facebook page. The first participant to physically find the pumpkin in person will receive a gift card from that store location!

For more information about the Downtown Spooky Scavenger Hunt, contact Sarah Cook at (334) 501-2948 or scook@auburnalabama.org.