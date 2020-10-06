City of Opelika Runoff LIVE Results

By October 6, 2020 Front Page News

Tune in below for LIVE City of Opelika runoff election coverage from NewsTalk WANI with Zac Blackerby:

Here is the most up to date runoff results. Names that appear in bold are projected race winners:

Ward 1
George Allen Jamie Lowe
1- Covington Community Center 404 320
Percentage of Total Vote 56% 44%
Ward 3
Robert Lofton Michael Carter
3-  Opelika Community Center 312 188
Percentage of Total Vote 62% 38%
Ward 5
David Canon (I) Todd Rauch
5- Opelika Sportsplex 406 645
Percentage of Total Vote 39% 61%

