City of Opelika Runoff LIVE Results

Tune in below for LIVE City of Opelika runoff election coverage from NewsTalk WANI with Zac Blackerby:
Here is the most up to date runoff results. Names that appear in bold are projected race winners:
|Ward 1
|George Allen
|Jamie Lowe
|1- Covington Community Center
|404
|320
|Percentage of Total Vote
|56%
|44%
|Ward 3
|Robert Lofton
|Michael Carter
|3- Opelika Community Center
|312
|188
|Percentage of Total Vote
|62%
|38%
|Ward 5
|David Canon (I)
|Todd Rauch
|5- Opelika Sportsplex
|406
|645
|Percentage of Total Vote
|39%
|61%