Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day set for Oct. 24

AUBURN, Ala.- Environmental Services will host its biannual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday, Oct. 24. Auburn residents are invited to drop off materials from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Environmental Services Complex at 365-A N. Donahue Drive.

During the event, the department will accept hazardous waste not accepted in regular garbage and trash collection. Computers and electronics will be accepted as well as paper documents for secure, on-site shredding. Residents may bring up to 20 pounds of material per household for disposal at no charge.

To help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus, those participating in the event are asked to register ahead of time by filling out the form at auburnalabama.org/HHW. On the day of the event, participants should load the materials they wish to drop off in the trunk or rear of their vehicle. Participants should enter the Environmental Services Complex via North Donahue Drive. View a map of the complex showing entrance and exit routes. Please note, no early drop-offs will be accepted.

Once participants have arrived, workers will remove the materials from vehicles. Participants are asked to stay in their vehicle and leave windows rolled up until instructed to do otherwise. Workers will be equipped with face masks and face shields, gloves, and other gear to ensure all are protected during this time.

Participation is limited to Auburn residents, and proof of residency can be shown by bringing a recent water bill. The event will be held rain or shine. A list of acceptable materials is available online.