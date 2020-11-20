How important is shopping local? More important than you think!

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has encouraged families to stay home this Thanksgiving. Without the usual gameday traffic that floods Auburn during fall and winter, small businesses in the area have struggled to preform.

Lolly Steiner with the Auburn Chamber joined Zac Blackerby and Lindsay Crosby on NewsTalk WANI’s Auburn/Opelika This Morning to emphasize shopping locally this Thanksgiving.

“If we had been able to tailgate on campus, I feel like that would have made a huge difference, but since we have not been able to do that… I think people have chosen to just stay home,” Steiner said. “That’s what we’re going to start focusing on. We want you to be safe, and we want to assure you that our shops are managing themselves in the safest way possible through all of the guidelines, both state and federal.”

“We have to make sure that our citizens realize how important it is to shop local. We need to listen to the governor tells us to do and stay home for thanksgiving, staying local… We feel like it’s going to be more of a relaxed period with the holidays coming up, and it’s the perfect time to dine out. And these restaurants are ready for you… If you haven’t been back to The Depot, or Moe’s Barbecue, it’s just the perfect time to go. Stay in our community! Shop in our little bubble.”

Stay local this holiday season to experience all of the great restaurants and shops on the Plains!