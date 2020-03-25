Industrial Development Board of the City of Auburn establishes Workforce Action Center

AUBURN, Ala.- As the COVID-19 virus changes the definition of normal for industrial operations in the local community, the Industrial Development Board (IDB) of the City of Auburn is offering a plan of coordinated assistance and action for employees of Auburn’s local industries.

The IDB has collaborated with the City of Auburn’s Workforce Development Division to coordinate a Workforce Action Center. Unemployment claims can be made by calling 1-866-234-5382 or by visiting labor.alabama.gov, and online filing is strongly encouraged. While the Workforce Action Center is available for those who need assistance or those without computer access, individuals do not have to come to the Workforce Action Center for service.

The Workforce Action Center will be set up at the Auburn Center for Developing Industries at 1500 Pumphrey Ave. Staff members from the City of Auburn’s Economic Development team will be available in a laptop lab setting to assist individuals in filing a claim for unemployment online. Individuals may also call the hotline set up at (334) 501-7308 to ask questions about workforce-related needs.

Staff at the Workforce Action Center will be a resource to answer questions such as:

How do I file a claim for unemployment?

When should I file for unemployment? Can I wait until after we get our paid leave?

Can I file an unemployment claim if I have vacation time?

What documents do I need to receive unemployment?

How long will it be before I receive a check from my unemployment claim?

Where can I go for other resources that I might need over the long term?

Individuals are advised to file unemployment as early as possible in order to avoid gaps in pay following the conclusion of company-paid leave options. Find more information at labor.alabama.gov.