It’s Officially 4th of July Week & We’re Giving Away American Flags Every Day!

It’s now officially 4th of July Week and NewsTalk WANI and Russell Building Supply in Auburn are giving away American flag sets every day!

Monday’s winners are: Taylor Nipper, William Patton and D.W. Folds of Opelika, Ronnie Waters of Dadeville and Tonya Meacham of LaGrange.

More winners will be selected tomorrow, so enter now. Click HERE to take our quick-and-easy American History Quiz and you’ll be entered. By the way, the questions are taken from the U.S. Citizenship quiz administered to those seeking to become naturalized U.S. citizens, so see how you’d do if you were trying to become an American!