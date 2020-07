Today is the final day of the Great American Flag Giveaway from NewsTalk WANI and Russell Building Supply in Auburn and the winners are Todd Meacham and Regan Elliott of Lanett, Emily Ingram of Valley, Morgan Vickers of Opelika and John Biblis of Auburn.

Thanks for everyone who entered the contest and congratulations to all the winners of American Flag Sets and to our friends at Russell Building Supply in Auburn for making it happen. Display them proudly this weekend!

Happy 4th of July!