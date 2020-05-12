The Lee County Commission voted to re-open the county offices at its regular meeting Monday night. The Revenue Commissioner’s Offices at the Courthouse in Opelika and the Satellite Office at the Smiths Station Government Center on Lee Road 430 in Smiths Station will be open Tuesday May 12 for regular hours with certain restrictions. The Auburn Satellite Office will not re-open until a later date.

One person per clerk will be allowed to enter the building and you must wear a mask and practice social distancing. Sheriff deputies will be taking temperatures and if your temperature exceeds 100.3 degrees Fahrenheit you will be unable to enter the building.

For those who need to register a newly purchased vehicle please understand the process takes longer and be prepared to be patient. If you are unsure of the documentation you must provide to register your vehicle you may find it on the website, www.leecountyrevenuecommissioner.com, under the Motor Vehicle link.

Vehicles purchased in March, April and May have until June 19, 2020 to register or renew their vehicle registration without penalty.

If you are renewing your vehicle registration, you are encouraged to renew by mail or online via our website, www.leecountyrevenuecommissioner.com, to avoid long lines and wait times.

Due to high call volume, there may be longer than normal wait times. Please be patient if you are put on hold when calling this office or leave a message on the voicemail and your call will be returned in the order it is received. We are diligently trying to serve you with the highest level of customer service possible while working with a reduced staff due to the CDC COVID-19 Coronavirus policies