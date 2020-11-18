Letters to Santa mailboxes return to Harris Center, Boykin Community Center for holiday season

AUBURN, Ala.- The Auburn Parks and Recreation Department is excited to offer the second annual Letters to Santa program. Children will have the opportunity to send letters to Santa at the North Pole beginning Monday, Nov. 23.

Letters can be dropped in the special mailboxes located at the Harris Center (425 Perry St.) and at the Boykin Community Center (400 Boykin St.). Santa will reply with a letter mailed to your home. Please make sure to include the child’s name and a return address. All letters to Santa must be dropped in the mailboxes by Monday, Dec. 14, to give Santa enough time to reply before Christmas. No postage is necessary. This is a wonderful opportunity to create a magical moment with your child as they address their own letter to Santa himself!

For more information about the Letters to Santa program or Auburn Parks and Recreation, please visit auburnalabama.org or call 334-501-2930.