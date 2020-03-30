Local Restaurants & Businesses Offering To-Go, Curbside, or Delivery Service

By March 30, 2020Front Page News

Here at NewsTalk WANI, we know that everyone is doing everything they can to mitigate the spreading of COVID-19. We also know how important it is to support our local businesses during a difficult time for everyone.

To make it easier for people to do both of those things, here is a list of restaurants that are offering to-go service, curbside pickup, or delivery. Also provided are the websites and phone numbers to contact.

We hope to continue to update this page with as many restaurants and businesses as possible.

There are two local delivery services you can use:

FetchMe Delivery: online, by phone (334-209-7730), or on their free mobile app

TigerTownToGo: online

If you see any mistake or know of any businesses that should be on this list, but are not, please email mpappas@aunetwork.com, so we can update the page.

RestaurantContact 1Contact 2
Acreacreauburn.com(onlineorderingcomingFriday) 334-246-3763
Ampersand334-274-7859
Amsterdam Caféamsterdamcafeauburn.com 334-826-8181
Angel's Antiques & Flea Mall334-745-3221angelsantiquemall@gmail.com
Another Broken Egg334-521-4010All orders discounted 20%
Arricia Cucina334-844-5140www.aricciacucina.com
Barberitos334-887-9838
Baumhower's Victory Grille334-246-4180
Big Blue Bagel334-501-2245
Big Mike’s Steakhouse Auburn334-209-1975
Bistro To Go334-209-1690
Bizilia's Cafe334-826-0080www.tigertowntogo.com/r/260/restaurants/delivery/Deli/Bizilias-Cafe-Auburn
Block and Barrel334-821-4070
Bow & Arrowbowandarrowbbq.com 334-246-2546
Brick Oven Pizza334-745-0223
Buffalo Wild Wingsbuffalowildwings.com 334-741-0989
Burn Nutrition334-209-1880
Butcher Paper BBQ334-748-9008www.butcherpaperbbq.com
Byron’s Smokehouse334-887-9981
Café 123334-737-0069
Chicken Salad Chick (Auburn)chickensaladchick.com/auburn 334-821-7770
Chicken Salad Chick (Opelika)chickensaladchick.com/Opelika/ 334-203-1449
Country’s Barbecue334-821-8711
Cup and Saucerthecupandsaucer.biz/ 334-209-4558
Drive-by Tacosdrivebytacos.com(fordailylocations) 334-203-4178
Eighth & Rail334-745-5456
Fratelli’s Ristorante Italiano334-209-6363
Gigi's Cupcakes of Auburn-Opelika334-275-4331www.gigiscupcakesusa.com
GNC (Tigertown)334-704-0042www.gnc.com
Good Karmaaugoodkarma.com334-246-3144
Good Ol’ Boys334-826-3900
Gourmet Tiger334-821-9222
Greens & Beans334-329-9616www.greensandbeans.net
Guthries Auburn & Opelika LocationsDrive-Thru
Hamilton’s (Ogletree)334-329-5886
Hamilton’s (Magnolia)334-887-2677
Highway 80 Barn334-745-5217
HoneyBaked Ham Company334-741-8411
Irish Bred Pubchris.irishbredopelika@gmail.com 334-363-2235
Jefferson's Opelika334-745-6927
Jersey Mikes (Auburn)jerseymikes.com/12019 334-591-6600
Jersey Mikes (Tigertown)jerseymikes.com/12004 334-705-7827
Jim Bob’s (1st Ave location)334-742-9655www.jimbobschickenfingers.com
Jim Bob’s (Tigertown)334-741-4001www.jimbobschickenfingers.com
Jim 'N Nick's334-246-5197
John Emerald Distilling Company334-737-5353
Johnny Brusco's (Moores Mill)johnnybruscos.com/location/auburnmooresmillrd/ 334-826-0535
Johnny Brusco's (Auburn)johnnybruscos.com/location/auburn/ 334-826-0055
Kabuki Japanese Steak House & Sushi Bar334-759-7575www.kabukiopelika.com
La Cantina334-203-1418
Laredo334-826-2724
Little CaesarsFreeDeliveryforOnlineOrdersof$10ormore
Longhorn Steakhouse334-705-8800www.longhornsteakhouse.com
Lucy’slucysauburn.com 334-521-0391
Ma’Fia’s334-745-6266
Mama Mocha’s Coffee (Auburn) (Contact only for roasted beans)334-707-7946www.mamamocha.com
Mama Mocha’s Coffee (Opelika) (Contact only for roasted beans)334-707-9325www.mamamocha.com
Mannthey Motor Works, LLC334-737-6350www.manntheymotorworks.com
Marcos Pizza (all locations)Call Ahead Ordering
McAlisters334-502-0101
Medical Arts Pharmacy334-745-5756
Mellow Mushroommellowmushroom.com/location/al-auburn-128-n-college-st-36830/ 334-887-6356
Mikata334-821-5305
MK’s Kitchen334-749-6989
Moe's Original BBQ (Bent Creek)334-329-7049
Moe's Southwest Grill (Tigertown)order.moes.com 334-749-8156
Moe's Southwest Grill (Downtown Auburn)order.moes.com 334-466-8035
Newk’s Eatery (Tigertown)334-749-0011
Newk’s Eatery (Auburn)334-821-5954
Niffer’s Opelika Road334-821-3118
Niffer's on the Tracks334-787-5989
Olive Gardenolivegarden.com 334-749-1255
One Bike Coffee334-521-7668
Outback Steakhouseoutback.com 334-741-4014
Panda Express334-844-1818
Philly Connection334-887-3996
Piazza Roman Pizzapiazzaroman.com 334-826-9180
Red Clay Brewing Company334-737-5409www.redclaybrewingcompany.com
Resting Pulse Brewing Company334-203-1364
Rock N Roll334-329-5100
Royal DonerRoyalDonerAuburn.com 334-209-1426
Savanh Thai Kitchen334-246-3088
Smoothie King Bent Creek and S. CollegeOnline Ordering on their App
Southern Crossing & All Aboard334-618-1728 / 334-703-3273www.southerncrossingopelika.com
Sushi Bistro334-329-5113www.sushi-bistro.com
Sushi Hero334-209-2988
Susie K’s334-737-6065
Sword & Skillet310-800-8248
Tacorita334-758-0844
Takoyaki Restaurant334-363-2943takoyakirestaurant@gmail.com
Taziki's (Opelika)334-759-6225www.tazikiscafe.com
TCBY334-826-8828
The Bean (Cinnamon Rolls only, Curbside only)thebeancoffeeshop.com
The Coffee Cat334-744-1953
The Depot (Curbside Bottle Service)allaboardauburn.com/online-ordering/the-depot/menu/order-settings 334-521-5177
The Houndthehound-auburn.com 334-246-3300
The Mason Jar334-734-0270
The Waverly Local334-539-6077
Venditori’s334-826-7360
Ware's Jewelers (Auburn)334-821-7375www.warejewelers.com
Ware's Jewelers (Opelika)334-749-5005www.warejewelers.com
Yum Yumsyumyumstogo.com 334-209-2011
Zaxby's (Frederick Rd, Opelika)334-749-9733
Zoner'szonerspizza.com 334-246-3179

