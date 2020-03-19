Local Restaurants Offering To-Go, Curbside, or Delivery Service

By March 19, 2020Front Page News

Here at NewsTalk WANI, we know that everyone is doing everything they can to mitigate the spreading of COVID-19. We also know how important it is to support our local businesses during a difficult time for everyone.

To make it easier for people to do both of those things, here is a list of restaurants that are offering to-go service, curbside pickup, or delivery. Also provided are the websites and phone numbers to contact.

We hope to continue to update this page with as many restaurants and businesses as possible.

If you see any mistake or know of any businesses that should be on this list, but are not, please email mpappas@aunetwork.com, so we can update the page.

RestaurantContact 1Contact 2
Acreacreauburn.com(onlineorderingcomingFriday) 334-246-3763
Ampersand334-274-7859
Amsterdam Caféamsterdamcafeauburn.com 334-826-8181
Another Broken Egg334-521-4010
Arricia & Piccolo334-844-5140
Barberitos334-887-9838
Baumhower's Victory Grille334-246-4180
Big Blue Bagel334-501-2245
Big Mike’s Steakhouse Auburn334-209-1975
Bistro To Go334-209-1690
Block and Barrel334-821-4070
Bow & Arrowbowandarrowbbq.com 334-246-2546
Brick Oven Pizza334-745-0223
Buffalo Wild Wingsbuffalowildwings.com 334-741-0989
Burn Nutrition334-209-1880
Butcher Paper BBQ334-748-9008
Byron’s Smokehouse334-887-9981
Café 123334-737-0069
Chicken Salad Chick (Auburn)chickensaladchick.com/auburn 334-821-7770
Chicken Salad Chick (Opelika)chickensaladchick.com/Opelika/ 334-203-1449
Country’s Barbecue334-821-8711
Cup and Saucerthecupandsaucer.biz/ 334-209-4558
Drive-by Tacosdrivebytacos.com(fordailylocations) 334-203-4178
Eighth & Rail334-745-5456
Fratelli’s Ristorante Italiano334-209-6363
Gigi's Cupcakes of Auburn-Opelika334-275-4331
Good Karmaaugoodkarma.com334-246-3144
Good Ol’ Boys334-826-3900
Gourmet Tiger334-821-9222
Guthries Auburn & Opelika LocationsDrive-Thru
Hamilton’s (Ogletree)334-329-5886
Hamilton’s (Magnolia)334-887-2677
Highway 80 Barn334-745-5217
Irish Bred Pubchris.irishbredopelika@gmail.com 334-363-2235
Jefferson's Opelika334-745-6927
Jersey Mikes (Auburn)jerseymikes.com/12019 334-591-6600
Jersey Mikes (Tigertown)jerseymikes.com/12004 334-705-7827
Jim Bob’s (1st Ave location)334-742-9655
Jim Bob’s (Tigertown)334-741-4001
Jim 'N Nick's334-246-5197
John Emerald Distilling Company334-737-5353
Johnny Brusco's (Moores Mill)johnnybruscos.com/location/auburnmooresmillrd/ 334-826-0535
Johnny Brusco's (Auburn)johnnybruscos.com/location/auburn/ 334-826-0055
La Cantina334-203-1418
Laredo334-826-2724
Little CaesarsFreeDeliveryforOnlineOrdersof$10ormore
Lucy’slucysauburn.com 334-521-0391
Ma’Fia’s334-745-6266
Mama Mocha’s Coffee (Auburn) (Contact only for roasted beans)334-707-7946
Mama Mocha’s Coffee (Opelika) (Contact only for roasted beans)334-707-9325
Marcos Pizza (all locations)Call Ahead Ordering
McAlisters334-502-0101
Mellow Mushroommellowmushroom.com/location/al-auburn-128-n-college-st-36830/ 334-887-6356
Mikata334-821-5305
MK’s Kitchen334-749-6989
Moe's Original BBQ (Bent Creek)334-329-7049
Moe's Southwest Grill (Tigertown)order.moes.com 334-749-8156
Moe's Southwest Grill (Downtown Auburn)order.moes.com 334-466-8035
Newk’s Eatery (Tigertown)334-749-0011
Newk’s Eatery (Auburn)334-821-5954
Niffer’s Opelika Road334-821-3118
Niffer's on the Tracks334-787-5989
Olive Gardenolivegarden.com 334-749-1255
One Bike Coffee334-521-7668
Outback Steakhouseoutback.com 334-741-4014
Panda Express334-844-1818
Philly Connection334-887-3996
Piazza Roman Pizzapiazzaroman.com 334-826-9180
Red Clay Brewing Company334-737-5409
Resting Pulse Brewing Company334-203-1364
Rock N Roll334-329-5100
Royal DonerRoyalDonerAuburn.com 334-209-1426
Savanh Thai Kitchen334-246-3088
Smoothie King Bent Creek and S. CollegeOnline Ordering on their App
Sushi Bistro334-329-5113
Sushi Hero334-209-2988
Susie K’s334-737-6065
Sword & Skillet310-800-8248
Tacorita334-758-0844
TCBY334-826-8828
The Bean (Cinnamon Rolls only, Curbside only)thebeancoffeeshop.com
The Coffee Cat334-744-1953
The Depot (Curbside Bottle Service)allaboardauburn.com/online-ordering/the-depot/menu/order-settings 334-521-5177
The Houndthehound-auburn.com 334-246-3300
The Mason Jar334-734-0270
The Waverly Local334-539-6077
Venditori’s334-826-7360
Yum Yumsyumyumstogo.com 334-209-2011
Zoner'szonerspizza.com 334-246-3179
Bizilia's Cafe334-826-0080www.tigertowntogo.com/r/260/restaurants/delivery/Deli/Bizilias-Cafe-Auburn

