Local Restaurants Offering To-Go, Curbside, or Delivery Service

Here at NewsTalk WANI, we know that everyone is doing everything they can to mitigate the spreading of COVID-19. We also know how important it is to support our local businesses during a difficult time for everyone.
To make it easier for people to do both of those things, here is a list of restaurants that are offering to-go service, curbside pickup, or delivery. Also provided are the websites and phone numbers to contact.
We hope to continue to update this page with as many restaurants and businesses as possible.
If you see any mistake or know of any businesses that should be on this list, but are not, please email mpappas@aunetwork.com, so we can update the page.
|Restaurant
|Contact 1
|Contact 2
|Acre
|acreauburn.com(onlineorderingcomingFriday)
|334-246-3763
|Ampersand
|334-274-7859
|Amsterdam Café
|amsterdamcafeauburn.com
|334-826-8181
|Another Broken Egg
|334-521-4010
|Arricia & Piccolo
|334-844-5140
|Barberitos
|334-887-9838
|Baumhower's Victory Grille
|334-246-4180
|Big Blue Bagel
|334-501-2245
|Big Mike’s Steakhouse Auburn
|334-209-1975
|Bistro To Go
|334-209-1690
|Block and Barrel
|334-821-4070
|Bow & Arrow
|bowandarrowbbq.com
|334-246-2546
|Brick Oven Pizza
|334-745-0223
|Buffalo Wild Wings
|buffalowildwings.com
|334-741-0989
|Burn Nutrition
|334-209-1880
|Butcher Paper BBQ
|334-748-9008
|Byron’s Smokehouse
|334-887-9981
|Café 123
|334-737-0069
|Chicken Salad Chick (Auburn)
|chickensaladchick.com/auburn
|334-821-7770
|Chicken Salad Chick (Opelika)
|chickensaladchick.com/Opelika/
|334-203-1449
|Country’s Barbecue
|334-821-8711
|Cup and Saucer
|thecupandsaucer.biz/
|334-209-4558
|Drive-by Tacos
|drivebytacos.com(fordailylocations)
|334-203-4178
|Eighth & Rail
|334-745-5456
|Fratelli’s Ristorante Italiano
|334-209-6363
|Gigi's Cupcakes of Auburn-Opelika
|334-275-4331
|Good Karma
|augoodkarma.com
|334-246-3144
|Good Ol’ Boys
|334-826-3900
|Gourmet Tiger
|334-821-9222
|Guthries Auburn & Opelika Locations
|Drive-Thru
|Hamilton’s (Ogletree)
|334-329-5886
|Hamilton’s (Magnolia)
|334-887-2677
|Highway 80 Barn
|334-745-5217
|Irish Bred Pub
|chris.irishbredopelika@gmail.com
|334-363-2235
|Jefferson's Opelika
|334-745-6927
|Jersey Mikes (Auburn)
|jerseymikes.com/12019
|334-591-6600
|Jersey Mikes (Tigertown)
|jerseymikes.com/12004
|334-705-7827
|Jim Bob’s (1st Ave location)
|334-742-9655
|Jim Bob’s (Tigertown)
|334-741-4001
|Jim 'N Nick's
|334-246-5197
|John Emerald Distilling Company
|334-737-5353
|Johnny Brusco's (Moores Mill)
|johnnybruscos.com/location/auburnmooresmillrd/
|334-826-0535
|Johnny Brusco's (Auburn)
|johnnybruscos.com/location/auburn/
|334-826-0055
|La Cantina
|334-203-1418
|Laredo
|334-826-2724
|Little Caesars
|FreeDeliveryforOnlineOrdersof$10ormore
|Lucy’s
|lucysauburn.com
|334-521-0391
|Ma’Fia’s
|334-745-6266
|Mama Mocha’s Coffee (Auburn) (Contact only for roasted beans)
|334-707-7946
|Mama Mocha’s Coffee (Opelika) (Contact only for roasted beans)
|334-707-9325
|Marcos Pizza (all locations)
|Call Ahead Ordering
|McAlisters
|334-502-0101
|Mellow Mushroom
|mellowmushroom.com/location/al-auburn-128-n-college-st-36830/
|334-887-6356
|Mikata
|334-821-5305
|MK’s Kitchen
|334-749-6989
|Moe's Original BBQ (Bent Creek)
|334-329-7049
|Moe's Southwest Grill (Tigertown)
|order.moes.com
|334-749-8156
|Moe's Southwest Grill (Downtown Auburn)
|order.moes.com
|334-466-8035
|Newk’s Eatery (Tigertown)
|334-749-0011
|Newk’s Eatery (Auburn)
|334-821-5954
|Niffer’s Opelika Road
|334-821-3118
|Niffer's on the Tracks
|334-787-5989
|Olive Garden
|olivegarden.com
|334-749-1255
|One Bike Coffee
|334-521-7668
|Outback Steakhouse
|outback.com
|334-741-4014
|Panda Express
|334-844-1818
|Philly Connection
|334-887-3996
|Piazza Roman Pizza
|piazzaroman.com
|334-826-9180
|Red Clay Brewing Company
|334-737-5409
|Resting Pulse Brewing Company
|334-203-1364
|Rock N Roll
|334-329-5100
|Royal Doner
|RoyalDonerAuburn.com
|334-209-1426
|Savanh Thai Kitchen
|334-246-3088
|Smoothie King Bent Creek and S. College
|Online Ordering on their App
|Sushi Bistro
|334-329-5113
|Sushi Hero
|334-209-2988
|Susie K’s
|334-737-6065
|Sword & Skillet
|310-800-8248
|Tacorita
|334-758-0844
|TCBY
|334-826-8828
|The Bean (Cinnamon Rolls only, Curbside only)
|thebeancoffeeshop.com
|The Coffee Cat
|334-744-1953
|The Depot (Curbside Bottle Service)
|allaboardauburn.com/online-ordering/the-depot/menu/order-settings
|334-521-5177
|The Hound
|thehound-auburn.com
|334-246-3300
|The Mason Jar
|334-734-0270
|The Waverly Local
|334-539-6077
|Venditori’s
|334-826-7360
|Yum Yums
|yumyumstogo.com
|334-209-2011
|Zoner's
|zonerspizza.com
|334-246-3179
|Bizilia's Cafe
|334-826-0080
|www.tigertowntogo.com/r/260/restaurants/delivery/Deli/Bizilias-Cafe-Auburn