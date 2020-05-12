Miller Avenue closed between College, Gay streets beginning May 14

AUBURN, Ala.- Miller Avenue will be closed to through traffic between College and Gay streets beginning Thursday, May 14, during demolition work at 275 S. College St. Work is expected to last from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. each day through Saturday, May 16. The sidewalk along Miller Avenue will also be closed. Access to driveways fronting Miller Avenue will be available from South Gay Street. The Auburn University Alumni Center may be accessed from South College Street and South Gay Street to Miller Avenue.

Flaggers will be in place to direct traffic around the work. Motorists are advised to exercise caution in the area.