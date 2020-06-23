More Flag Winners Announced….

Congratulations to today’s winners of an American Flag set from NewsTalk WANI and Russell Building Supply in Auburn!

Benny Wise of Opelika, Rita Gauntt of Cusseta, Lee Ann Scroggins of Opelika, Laura Massaro of Jacksons Gap and Nick Pike of Opelika.

More winners will be selected tomorrow, so enter now. Click HERE to take our quick-and-easy American History Quiz and you’ll be entered. By the way, the questions are taken from the U.S. Citizenship quiz administered to those seeking to become naturalized U.S. citizens, so see how you’d do if you were trying to become an American!